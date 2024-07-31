Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.30.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $502.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $506.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

