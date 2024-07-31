Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.24

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 10983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $747.34 million, a PE ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

