Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Viavi Solutions worth $264,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

