Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

