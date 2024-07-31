Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology
In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
