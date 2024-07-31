Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. Visa has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 367,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $95,664,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

