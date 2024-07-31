W. R. Berkley (WRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/29/2024 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2024 – W. R. Berkley had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – W. R. Berkley had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/3/2024 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/1/2024 – W. R. Berkley had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.33 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/13/2024 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.33 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.67.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
