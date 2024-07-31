WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.21% of WaFd worth $229,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in WaFd by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

WAFD opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

