Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.3 %

WBD stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.