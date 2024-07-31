Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

