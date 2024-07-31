Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

