WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WEC stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

