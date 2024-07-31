Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

7/26/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

7/17/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Get Valero Energy Co alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.