Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):
- 7/26/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.
- 7/17/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/12/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/23/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/20/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/6/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Valero Energy Trading Up 3.8 %
Valero Energy stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.