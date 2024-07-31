Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $276.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

