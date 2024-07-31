Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $247,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $10,302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $8,855,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,193,000 after purchasing an additional 103,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

