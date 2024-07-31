Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

