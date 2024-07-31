WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WesBanco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

