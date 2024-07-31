WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Hovde Group

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Hovde Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSBC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

