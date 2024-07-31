Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.04

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 2477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

