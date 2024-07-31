Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

WEEI stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73.

