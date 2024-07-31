WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 19,044.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David grew its stake in WEX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $853,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.67.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

