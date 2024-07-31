White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2,125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,764.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,753.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,739.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.