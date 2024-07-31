William Blair Initiates Coverage on Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

