William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

UAA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

