William G. Jurgensen Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

