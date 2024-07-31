Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 267.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 312,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.