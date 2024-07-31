WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

