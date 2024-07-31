Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $236,167.47 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $388.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.89.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,811,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Winmark

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.