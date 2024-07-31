Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.