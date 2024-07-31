Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $264.73

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.73 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.51). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.51), with a volume of 1,253,131 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

