Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com stock opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

