Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $197.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.