Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Woodward Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.