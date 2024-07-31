WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

