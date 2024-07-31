WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 22nd

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

WVS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WVS Financial stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. WVS Financial has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $13.99.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

