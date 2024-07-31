WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 22nd

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
WVS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WVS Financial stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. WVS Financial has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $13.99.
WVS Financial Company Profile
