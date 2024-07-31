WW International (WW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WW International Stock Down 4.2 %
WW International stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on WW
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WW International
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.