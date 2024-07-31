WW International (WW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Down 4.2 %

WW International stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on WW

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.