Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CAO Nicola Rossi Sells 303 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CAO Nicola Rossi sold 303 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $23,264.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicola Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90.

Shares of WH opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

