Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 17.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $263,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

