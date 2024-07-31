Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.04

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 12694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

