Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Up 10%

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 150,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,096,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

