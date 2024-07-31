Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday stock opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day moving average of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

