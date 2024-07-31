Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.80

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 20628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

