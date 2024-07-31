Ziff Davis (ZD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.430-6.770 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.7 %

ZD opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.