ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $18.25. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 395,004 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

