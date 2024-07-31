ZimVie (ZIMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. ZimVie has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.550-0.700 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
ZimVie Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZimVie Company Profile
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
