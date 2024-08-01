1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB opened at $13.68 on Thursday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.