23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
23895 (GKX.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
About 23895 (GKX.V)
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
