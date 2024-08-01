30,023 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other N-able news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

