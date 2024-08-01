3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $145.00 price target on the stock. 3M traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $126.33. 1,788,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

