3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $145.00 price target on the stock. 3M traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $126.33. 1,788,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.
MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
3M Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.