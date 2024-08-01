43,350 Shares in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Price Performance
Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ESS Tech news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.
ESS Tech Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
